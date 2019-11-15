Gwen Stefani Performs in 3 Different Sky-High Boots at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Gwen Stefani performed last night at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York in a series of stylish boots.
While practicing for the pre-recorded show, Stefani took the stage in a cozy DSquared2 jacket over a sweatshirt and leggings.
The “Hollaback Girl” singer still wore a pair of sky-high western-style booties with a fringed back. The western style is one of fall’s biggest trends, worn by stars Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner.
The Philipp Plein boots feature studded stars and a mini skull on the heel. Farfetch.com has the booties on sale for $3,367.
Stefani switched into a punk-meets-festive look with a glittering red and gold minidress worn over a fishnet top and fishnet tights.
The entertainer completed the look in a set of latex Christian Louboutin boots embellished with buckles.
“The Voice” judge’s next pair of boots matched her glittering zip-up jacket.
The rhinestone-covered shoes featured a slouchy look with a pointed toe and a tall heel.
The Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting special airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Dec. 4
