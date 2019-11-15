Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani Performs in 3 Different Sky-High Boots at Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

By Claudia Miller
Gwen Stefani performed last night at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York in a series of stylish boots.

While practicing for the pre-recorded show, Stefani took the stage in a cozy DSquared2 jacket over a sweatshirt and leggings.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting, new york, christmas, gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York, Nov. 14.
The “Hollaback Girl” singer still wore a pair of sky-high western-style booties with a fringed back. The western style is one of fall’s biggest trends, worn by stars Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner.

The Philipp Plein boots feature studded stars and a mini skull on the heel. Farfetch.com has the booties on sale for $3,367.

Stefani switched into a punk-meets-festive look with a glittering red and gold minidress worn over a fishnet top and fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York, Nov. 14.
The entertainer completed the look in a set of latex Christian Louboutin boots embellished with buckles.

“The Voice” judge’s next pair of boots matched her glittering zip-up jacket.

Gwen Stefani performs at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in New York, Nov. 14.
The rhinestone-covered shoes featured a slouchy look with a pointed toe and a tall heel.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting special airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Dec. 4

