Gwen Stefani Gives Her Western Boots a Punk-Rock Twist in NYC

Gwen Stefani’s known for punk rock aesthetic, but she worked a bit of boyfriend Blake Shelton’s country vibes into her wardrobe yesterday.

Stefani was out and about in New York promoting the latest season of “The Voice.” For the occasion, the 49-year-old singer wore a head-to-toe Philipp Plein look that was a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.

Gwen Stefani in head-to-toe Philipp Plein in New York on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up shot of Gwen Stefani’s booties. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Don’t Speak” hitmaker sported a tartan shirt ($945) and plaid skirt, both in red and black.

For footwear, Stefani added a pop of white, choosing an edgy version of cowgirl boots from Philipp Plein’s latest collection. The booties featured fringed detailing, studded stars and a pointed toe. The punk element came courtesy of a soaring stiletto heel with a crystal skull on the back. Farfetch.com has the booties in stock for $3,367.

Philipp Plein’s white Western boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

Stefani teamed the shoes with her signature fishnet tights.

Gwen Stefani in a plaid skirt, tartan shirt and white cowgirl boots, all from Philipp Plein. CREDIT: Splash News

While the No Doubt alum often opts for Vans sneakers or Christian Louboutin pumps, she’s no stranger to testing out a Western boot — as long as it has an unusual twist.

Stefani wore cowboy boot-sandal hybrid shoes from Dsquared2 for an April date with Shelton. She teamed them with a denim skirt and, unsurprisingly, fishnets.

Gwen Stefani wearing a Dsquared2 jacket with a denim miniskirt and Dsquared2 fall ’18 cowboy boot sandals in April 2019. CREDIT: Mega

