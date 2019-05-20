Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani Is Walking on Teddy Bears in These Neon Moschino Sneakers at a Theme Park With Family

By Charlie Carballo
Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani, out and about, Calico River Rapids, California, USA - 19 May 2019
Gwen Stefani wears Moschino sneakers at Calico River Rapids on May 19, 2019.
Gwen Stefani made a wise choice today at the Calico River Rapids theme park at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

The pop star was joined by her sons Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, along with their friends.

Gwen Stefani, moschino teddy sneakers, Gwen Stefani, out and about, Calico River Rapids, California, USA - 19 May 2019
Detail of Gwen Stefani wearing Moschino sneakers.
Stefani was well prepared for things to get wet and wild by dressing sensibly in a green jacket over a sweater and jeans. Completing the outfit was a pair of sneakers by Moschino.

green, neon, Fluorescent sole in the shape of Moschino Teddy Bear
Moschino’s women’s Teddy neon mixed media sneakers feature a fluorescent sole in the shape of a teddy bear.
The Italian house’s Teddy sneaker is not designed for a wallflower, so the shoes make a good match to Stefani’s eclectic style. The sneakers have a mixed-media construction consisting of mesh, scuba and leather materials. Some of the other design features include a white, blue, black and pink colorway, a lace-up with hook and loop closure, logo handles on the back and a florescent neon green sole designed in the shape of a teddy bear. The shoes retail for $525 on Bloomgingdales.com.

Gwen Stefani, moschino teddy sneakers, Gwen Stefani, out and about, Calico River Rapids, California, USA - 19 May 2019
Gwen Stefani wears Moschino sneakers at Calico River Rapids on May 19, 2019.
moschino teddy sneakers, Gwen Stefani and Kids Zuma and Apollo RossdaleGwen Stefani, out and about, Calico River Rapids, California, USA - 19 May 2019
Gwen Stefani poses with her children and guests.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Stefani wearing Moschino, as she was among creative director Jeremy Scott’s muses at the Met Gala on May 6. The “Voice” judge wore a bedazzled white bodysuit with fishnets and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Gwen Stefani, 2019 met gala, moschino, christian louboutin so kate pumps
Gwen Stefani strikes a pose in Moshino with Christian Louboutin heels on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.
