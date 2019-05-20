Gwen Stefani Is Walking on Teddy Bears in These Neon Moschino Sneakers at a Theme Park With Family

Gwen Stefani wears Moschino sneakers at Calico River Rapids on May 19, 2019.

Gwen Stefani made a wise choice today at the Calico River Rapids theme park at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

The pop star was joined by her sons Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, along with their friends.

Stefani was well prepared for things to get wet and wild by dressing sensibly in a green jacket over a sweater and jeans. Completing the outfit was a pair of sneakers by Moschino.

Moschino’s women’s Teddy neon mixed media sneakers feature a fluorescent sole in the shape of a teddy bear. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

The Italian house’s Teddy sneaker is not designed for a wallflower, so the shoes make a good match to Stefani’s eclectic style. The sneakers have a mixed-media construction consisting of mesh, scuba and leather materials. Some of the other design features include a white, blue, black and pink colorway, a lace-up with hook and loop closure, logo handles on the back and a florescent neon green sole designed in the shape of a teddy bear. The shoes retail for $525 on Bloomgingdales.com.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Stefani wearing Moschino, as she was among creative director Jeremy Scott’s muses at the Met Gala on May 6. The “Voice” judge wore a bedazzled white bodysuit with fishnets and a pair of black Christian Louboutin pumps.

