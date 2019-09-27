Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani’s Dress Resembles Ocean Waves With Heels That Sparkle Like Crystal-Clear Water

By Claudia Miller
By Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

1998
Gwen Stefani attended the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean last night in a look that was on-theme for the event.

She wore a baby blue Elie Saab dress with a long train and pleats that created the shape of a wave on the bodice. She paired the look with a white set of fishnet leggings — another nod to the event’s theme.

gwen stefani, louboutin heels, pvc, blue dress, Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, elie saab dress
Gwen Stefani attends the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, Sep. 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gwen stefani, louboutin heels, pvc, blue dress, Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, elie saab dress
A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fishnets peeked through her see-through footwear. Her choice followed the PVC trend, one that has been steadily present in the industry throughout the past seasons. The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s “Degrastrass” pumps by Christian Louboutin featured an iridescent studded pointed-toe, retailing for $1,095.

The Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean was hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco. The fundraising auction raises money and awareness for issues plaguing our waters, including aquatic species extinction, the loss of coral reefs and more.

Stefani not only attended the gala, but also performed. Other guests included Adriana Lima, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Tommy Hilfiger and Robert Redford, the main honoree of the night.

Geary wore a white cut-out and sheer gown from Atelier Zuhra Couture with nude heels. Lima had on a blush silk dress from Ralph & Russo matched with thin-strap glittering sandals.

april love geary, robin thicke, monte carlo gala
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke attend the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, Sep. 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
adriana lima, monte carlo gala
Adriana Lima attends the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, Sep. 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

