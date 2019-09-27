Gwen Stefani’s Dress Resembles Ocean Waves With Heels That Sparkle Like Crystal-Clear Water

Gwen Stefani attended the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean last night in a look that was on-theme for the event.

She wore a baby blue Elie Saab dress with a long train and pleats that created the shape of a wave on the bodice. She paired the look with a white set of fishnet leggings — another nod to the event’s theme.

Gwen Stefani attends the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fishnets peeked through her see-through footwear. Her choice followed the PVC trend, one that has been steadily present in the industry throughout the past seasons. The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s “Degrastrass” pumps by Christian Louboutin featured an iridescent studded pointed-toe, retailing for $1,095.

The Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean was hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco. The fundraising auction raises money and awareness for issues plaguing our waters, including aquatic species extinction, the loss of coral reefs and more.

Stefani not only attended the gala, but also performed. Other guests included Adriana Lima, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Tommy Hilfiger and Robert Redford, the main honoree of the night.

Geary wore a white cut-out and sheer gown from Atelier Zuhra Couture with nude heels. Lima had on a blush silk dress from Ralph & Russo matched with thin-strap glittering sandals.

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke attend the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adriana Lima attends the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2019, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Gwen Stefani Gives White Western Boots a Punk-Rock Twist in NYC