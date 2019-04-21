Gwen Stefani’s Edgy Easter Church Look Includes a Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani won’t leave her punk-rock style behind for any occasion — even Easter church services.

While traditional attire for Easter Sunday service consists of pastel dresses and tasteful pumps, Stefani stepped out today in an animal-print coat and thigh-high boots for church in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani goes to Easter church services with her kids and Blake Shelton. CREDIT: Mega The No Doubt singer wore a giraffe-print coat with tan thigh-high boots that would have fit right in with her onstage attire. The sensual boots featured a soaring stiletto heel and pointed silhouette.

A closeup shot of Gwen Stefani’s thigh-highs. CREDIT: Mega

The 49-year-old later unbuttoned her coat, revealing a white turtleneck sweater, a black miniskirt and edgy fishnet tights.

She wore her platinum blond locks down and accessorized with a green-accented, monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag.

Gwen Stefani steps out in a miniskirt and thigh-high boots for Easter services on April 21. CREDIT: Mega Stefani was accompanied by boyfriend Blake Shelton, who she met as a co-judge on NBC’s popular singing competition program “The Voice.” The duo were joined by the pop-star’s kids, from her marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale.

While the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker’s footwear may have seemed like an unconventional choice, she’s never been one to play by the rules with her church looks. Stefani has previously stepped out for Sunday services in Sophia Webster butterfly boots, soaring yellow Christian Louboutin pumps (worn with fishnets underneath) and bright red Alexander McQueen booties.

