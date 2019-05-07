Gwen Stefani Looks Like a Bejeweled Fantasy in Fishnets and Louboutins

Gwen Stefani hasn’t attended the Met Gala for six years. It’s been a while, but the No Doubt singer’s return to the extravagant event didn’t disappoint tonight in New York.

Stefani made her arrival on the red carpet dressed in a sexy white bodysuit draped with crystals and different-colored gemstones. The mother of three also wore a glamorous white fur coat with a long train featuring sparkly silver crystal detailing.

Gwen Stefani wearing a white bodysuit adorned with crystals and rainbow gems, fishnet stockings and Louboutin So Kate patent leather pumps in black. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker reached for Christian Louboutin’s beloved So Kate pumps with a black patent leather finish. She paired the classic pointy-toed silhouette with black fishnet stockings. She pulled things together with a diamond necklace, an assortment of other jewels, a high ponytail and her signature red lip.

Gwen Stefani strikes a pose on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars