Gwen Stefani’s Casual Mother’s Day Church Look Includes Distressed Jeans and Her Go-to Louboutin Pumps

Gwen Stefani spent Mother’s Day at church in with her three sons — wearing her go-to Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer was spotted in Los Angeles today clad in a pink and black checked coat with distressed, straight-leg jeans.

Gwen Stefani leaves church with her boys on Mother’s Day. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Stefani dressed up her look with her footwear, selecting Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, a go-to silhouette of hers. The shoe is made of black patent leather with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The heel is set near-straight, creating the illusion of mile-long legs for the wearer. The pumps are available for $695 on the designer’s website.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

She pulled together her look with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and carried a coat-matching pink umbrella in case of inclement weather.

Gwen Stefani with son Apollo. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Rich Girl” hitmaker frequently chooses So Kate pumps, a classic, flattering silhouette favored by celebrities such as Melania Trump, Priyanka Chopra and Amber Heard.

The 49-year-old wore the same soaring heels to the Met Gala on Monday. A coach of “The Voice,” she teamed them with a bejeweled bodysuit from Moschino, which she wore over fishnet tights. A fluffy white cape with silver detailing and a lengthy train completed her bold ensemble.

Gwen Stefani wearing Moschino with Louboutin heels at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

