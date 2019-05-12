Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani’s Casual Mother’s Day Church Look Includes Distressed Jeans and Her Go-to Louboutin Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
Gwen Stefani’s Top 20 Style Moments
View Gallery 21 Images

Gwen Stefani spent Mother’s Day at church in with her three sons — wearing her go-to Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer was spotted in Los Angeles today clad in a pink and black checked coat with distressed, straight-leg jeans.

Gwen Stefani, christian louboutin so kate pumps, distressed jeans, pink and black checked coat, sunglasses, celebrity style, was spotted leaving church with her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo on Mother's Day in Los Angeles, CA. After church the family headed to her parents house to continue the celebration.Pictured: Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale,Kingston Rossdale,Zuma Rossdale,Gwen StefaniRef: SPL5088886 120519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gwen Stefani leaves church with her boys on Mother’s Day.
CREDIT: Splash News
christian louboutin so kate pumps, celebrity shoe style, gwen stefani, distressed jeans
A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s Christian Louboutin heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Stefani dressed up her look with her footwear, selecting Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, a go-to silhouette of hers. The shoe is made of black patent leather with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The heel is set near-straight, creating the illusion of mile-long legs for the wearer. The pumps are available for $695 on the designer’s website.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, celebrity style, gwen stefani
Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Christian Louboutin

She pulled together her look with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and carried a coat-matching pink umbrella in case of inclement weather.

Related

Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Sheer Dress With Soaring Louboutins in Miami

Melania Trump Talks Online Safety in Vibrant Power Pumps & Cocktail Dress With Microsoft's President

Melania Trump Marks First Year of 'Be Best' Campaign in $1,200 Denim Dress and Strappy Louboutins

Gwen Stefani, apollo, christian louboutin so kate pumps, distressed jeans, pink and black checked coat, sunglasses, celebrity style, was spotted leaving church with her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo on Mother's Day in Los Angeles, CA. After church the family headed to her parents house to continue the celebration.Pictured: Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale,Kingston Rossdale,Zuma Rossdale,Gwen StefaniRef: SPL5088886 120519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsGwen Stefani attends Sunday service at Church on Mother's day along side her kids Zuma and Apollo and Visits her mother after.Pictured: Gwen StefaniRef: SPL5088884 120519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Brazil Rights
Gwen Stefani with son Apollo.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Rich Girl” hitmaker frequently chooses So Kate pumps, a classic, flattering silhouette favored by celebrities such as Melania Trump, Priyanka Chopra and Amber Heard.

The 49-year-old wore the same soaring heels to the Met Gala on Monday. A coach of “The Voice,” she teamed them with a bejeweled bodysuit from Moschino, which she wore over fishnet tights. A fluffy white cape with silver detailing and a lengthy train completed her bold ensemble.

Gwen Stefani, 2019 met gala, christian louboutin so kate pumps
Gwen Stefani wearing Moschino with Louboutin heels at the Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see 20 of Gwen Stefani’s best looks.

Below, see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips for walking in heels.

Want more?

Gwen Stefani Supports Blake Shelton at the ‘UglyDolls’ Premiere in Jeans & Sky-High Louboutin Heels

Gwen Stefani’s Edgy Easter Church Look Includes a Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani’s in the Sexiest Cowboy Boots With 5-Inch Heels and Fishnets on Date With Blake Shelton

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad