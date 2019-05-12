Gwen Stefani’s Casual Mother’s Day Church Look Includes Distressed Jeans and Her Go-to Louboutin Pumps

Gwen Stefani spent Mother’s Day at church in with her three sons — wearing her go-to Christian Louboutin stilettos.
The “Hollaback Girl” singer was spotted in Los Angeles today clad in a pink and black checked coat with distressed, straight-leg jeans.
Stefani dressed up her look with her footwear, selecting Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps, a go-to silhouette of hers. The shoe is made of black patent leather with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The heel is set near-straight, creating the illusion of mile-long legs for the wearer. The pumps are available for $695 on the designer’s website.
She pulled together her look with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and carried a coat-matching pink umbrella in case of inclement weather.
The “Rich Girl” hitmaker frequently chooses So Kate pumps, a classic, flattering silhouette favored by celebrities such as Melania Trump, Priyanka Chopra and Amber Heard.
The 49-year-old wore the same soaring heels to the Met Gala on Monday. A coach of “The Voice,” she teamed them with a bejeweled bodysuit from Moschino, which she wore over fishnet tights. A fluffy white cape with silver detailing and a lengthy train completed her bold ensemble.
