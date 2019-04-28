Gwen Stefani Supports Blake Shelton at the ‘UglyDolls’ Premiere in Jeans & Sky-High Louboutin Heels

The red carpet often sees celebrities in their most dressed-up looks. But Gwen Stefani stepped out in a decidedly laidback outfit as she supported boyfriend Blake Shelton at the “Uglydolls” premiere in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer wore a knit sweater with jeans that had colorful appliqués on them. She gave her relaxed ensemble a rocker-chic twist with accessories, choosing layered jewelry, fishnet stockings and a red studded purse.

Gwen Stefani in Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps and jeans. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 49-year-old went with Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. The classic shoes feature a patent leather upper with a pointed toe and soaring 4.7-inch stiletto heel; they sell for $695.

Shelton opted for a similarly casual look, stepping out in a plaid button-down, jeans and brown boots. The duo were joined by Stefani’s kids, Kingston and Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

(L-R): Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani<br />at the “Uglydolls” premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Janelle Monae popped in a colorful Alice + Olivia fall ’19 outfit. She wore a short-sleeved top with the words “Go Love Yourself” printed in all-caps with a sequined, rainbow-striped long skirt that hid her shoes.

Janelle Monae in Alice + Olivia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emma Roberts also went with a colorful ensemble, choosing a red minidress from Louis Vuitton. Silver ankle-strap sandals completed her chic look.

Emma Roberts in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson was similarly bold, wearing a hot-pink Christian Siriano gown that hid her footwear.

Kelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for the men, Nick Jonas stepped out in a tan and orange suit with white sneakers.

Nick Jonas in a tan suit with white sneakers. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see more celebrity style on the red carpet at the 2018 FNAAs.

