Gwen Stefani Is the People’s ‘Fashion Icon’ With Fishnets + Thigh-High Boots on the Red Carpet

Gwen Stefani arrived at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., and reminded us why she is a fashion icon — literally.

“The Voice” judge wore a white strapless gown from Vera Wang with a high-low hem; the train of the dress was topped off with an oversized black bow and the words “Fashion Icon” printed in old-style lettering down the hem. The title printed on the singer’s dress is an ode to the award she is receiving tonight, People’s Fashion Icon.

Gwen Stefani arrives at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Gwen Stefani’s over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Matching her gloves and fishnet tights, Stefani chose a set of pointed-toe over-the-knee suede boots with tall, thin heels; the high boots are one of fall’s biggest trends as colder weather approaches.

She was joined by her boyfriend and fellow singer Blake Shelton. Shelton channeled his country roots in a pair of dark wash jeans and crocodile skin boots that follow the current trend of western-style footwear.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The couple was joined by “Euphoria” star Zendaya, who stepped onto the red carpet in a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps.

Zendaya arrives at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

