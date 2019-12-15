Gwen Stefani Wears Glittery Gucci Slip-On Sneakers to Her Son’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani may be a pop star, but she’s also a busy mother of three school-age boys — which means weekends are spent shuttling kids back and forth from extracurriculars.

Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton were spotted at her 13-year-old son Kingston Rossdale’s football game in Los Angeles yesterday, Dec. 14, and she chose an outfit that was casual with just a bit of rocker flair.

The former No Doubt member wore an oversize floral jacket with furlike trim layered over a crewneck sweatshirt and distressed, fringe-accented Dsquared2 skinny jeans ($830 from Farfetch.com).

Gwen Stefani wears Gucci slip-on sneakers at son Kingston’s football game on Dec. 14. CREDIT: MEGA On her feet, Stefani sported Gucci slip-on sneakers that she’s owned since 2017. The sold-out kicks have a monogrammed upper, embellished red-and-green accents and a white rubber sole.

A close-up look at Gwen Stefani’s Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

L.A.M.B. Gretel sunglasses and a fringed brown purse completed the A-lister’s ensemble.

Gwen Stefani with son Kingston at his football game, Dec. 14. CREDIT: MEGA Meanwhile, Shelton wore a short-sleeved blue shirt, medium-wash jeans and brown work boots. A trucker hat accented the country crooner’s look.

Over the past two years, Stefani’s Gucci slip-ons appear to have become a staple of her mom on-duty wardrobe. For example, she teamed the shoes with a striped T-shirt and olive-green pants for an August 2017 school run in L.A.

Gwen Stefani wears Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles in August 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to Kingston, Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of Bush, have 11-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo.

