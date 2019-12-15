Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gwen Stefani Wears Glittery Gucci Slip-On Sneakers to Her Son’s Football Game

By Ella Chochrek
Gwen Stefani may be a pop star, but she’s also a busy mother of three school-age boys — which means weekends are spent shuttling kids back and forth from extracurriculars.

Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton were spotted at her 13-year-old son Kingston Rossdale’s football game in Los Angeles yesterday, Dec. 14, and she chose an outfit that was casual with just a bit of rocker flair.

The former No Doubt member wore an oversize floral jacket with furlike trim layered over a crewneck sweatshirt and distressed, fringe-accented Dsquared2 skinny jeans ($830 from Farfetch.com).

Gwen Stefani, lamb sunglasses, floral coat, dsquared2 jeans, gucci sneakers, boyfriend, girlfriend, celebrity couple, blake shelton, and Blake Shelton take Kingston for his baseball game. 14 Dec 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA568562_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani wears Gucci slip-on sneakers at son Kingston’s football game on Dec. 14.
CREDIT: MEGA
On her feet, Stefani sported Gucci slip-on sneakers that she’s owned since 2017. The sold-out kicks have a monogrammed upper, embellished red-and-green accents and a white rubber sole.

Gwen Stefani, Gucci sneakers, slip-on shoes, skinny jeans, los angeles, december 2019
A close-up look at Gwen Stefani’s Gucci sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

L.A.M.B. Gretel sunglasses and a fringed brown purse completed the A-lister’s ensemble.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take Kingston for his baseball game. 14 Dec 2019 Pictured: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA568562_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gwen Stefani with son Kingston at his football game, Dec. 14.
CREDIT: MEGA
Meanwhile, Shelton wore a short-sleeved blue shirt, medium-wash jeans and brown work boots. A trucker hat accented the country crooner’s look.

Over the past two years, Stefani’s Gucci slip-ons appear to have become a staple of her mom on-duty wardrobe. For example, she teamed the shoes with a striped T-shirt and olive-green pants for an August 2017 school run in L.A.

Gwen Stefani, gucci sneakers, green pants, striped t-shirt, blonde hair, wears striped shirt and polka dot sweater tied around her waist leaving a trampoline park where she spent the afternoon with her kids at Sky Zone Sports Park in Los Angeles on Thursday.Pictured: Gwen StefaniRef: SPL1559972 240817 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gwen Stefani wears Gucci sneakers in Los Angeles in August 2017.
CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to Kingston, Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of Bush, have 11-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo.

Click through the gallery for a look at Gwen Stefani’s performance style.

