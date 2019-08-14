Gwen Stefani Works the Red Carpet in Fishnets & Fierce Thigh-High Boots

Whether she’s at a movie premiere or heading to church, Gwen Stefani tends to stick with her edgy style aesthetic.

The 49-year-old stayed true to that sartorial sensibility yesterday as she attended the “Bennett’s War” film premiere in Los Angeles with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Stefani wore an army green graffiti-print Night Market jacket over a Norma Kamali mesh-paneled swimsuit ($110 on Net-a-Porter.com) and fringed denim shorts from Diesel ($119 from Farfetch).

Gwen Stefani in Dsquared2 boots at the “Bennett’s War” premiere. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For footwear, the No Doubt alum went with over-the-knee boots from DSquared2, which she wore over fishnet stockings.

The leather boots featured a logoed ribbon band down the side, a pointed toe and a 3.9-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available for purchase on Luisaviaroma.com, retailing for $1,395.

Dsquared2 over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Luisaviaroma.com

The “Sweet Escape” singer pulled together her look with layered gold necklaces, statement rings and a black handbag with stud detailing.

Meanwhile, Shelton wore a black button-down shirt with worn-in jeans and brown croc-embossed boots.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the “Bennett’s War” premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, Stefani’s go-to brands include Christian Louboutin, Moschino and Casadei. A more affordable favorite for the pop star? Vans slip-on sneakers with checkerboard print.

