Gwen Stefani Heads to Church in a Pair of Unconventional Butterfly-Style Heels

Gwen Stefani steps out with her family in a checkered jacket and Sophia Webster butterfly heels in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani headed to church today in Los Angeles wearing an unconventional shoe for the occasion: a butterfly-style high heel.

Dressed in a checkered and belted jacket and leather pants, the singer held a neon-accented black clutch as she stepped out with her family to head to Sunday services wearing the noticeably unique shoe.

She matched her ’80s-style ensemble with a pair of black ankle booties from designer Sophia Webster. The brand’s Chiara boot retails for $795 and features a pointed toe and suede material.

The attached rose gold butterfly wings and matching mosaic pattern along the back and heel made the wings look as if they were moving.

Stefani was joined by her son, who also rocked a pair of designer shoes for the outing. His were white sneakers from Gucci featuring red and blue elements, and the word “Loved” written across the side.

His style, the Ace embroidered sneaker, retails for $670.

