You Can Shop Sneakers & Apparel Straight From Gucci Mane’s Closet

Gucci Mane is letting fans take a peek into his closet.

The 39-year-old is selling his footwear and clothing on a new website, Wopsterscloset.com. His wife, Keyshia, is also cleaning her closet, putting clothing and accessories up for sale.

As far as the shoes go, Gucci is mostly selling designer kicks, from brands like Fendi, Givenchy and Gucci, with some limited-edition styles from Nike and Jordan Brand thrown in. Some more formal footwear, like loafers and boots, is also in the mix.

Givenchy logo’d sneakers with a red band. CREDIT: Wopsterscloset.com

Prices range from $250 for Air Jordan 9 Retro Boost NRGs to $990 for Gucci logo striped leather boots; all shoes are a men’s size 12.

Gucci logo striped leather boots. CREDIT: Wopsterscloset.com

Gucci doesn’t have any of his clothing on sale at the moment, but fans can shop sunglasses and bags from his closet.

Women who wear a size 38 shoe may want to look through Keyshia’s footwear collection, which mostly includes designer heels. Styles from Dsquared2, Gucci and Christian Louboutin make up the bulk of the offerings. Prices run from $300 for pony-hair Christian Louboutin sneakers to $2,000 for jeweled leather Gucci slides.

Jeweled leather Gucci slides. CREDIT: Wopsterscloset.com

According to the website, everything for sale was purchased by Gucci or Keyshia firsthand. While some of the items are preworn, others are brand-new. Check out the full range of offerings by heading to the site.

