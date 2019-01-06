See Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Style: Sandals, Swimsuits & Cute Cover Ups

Lindsay Lohan knows a thing or two about spending time on a beach.

From tanning to running her multiple beachside clubs, the ambitious entertainer has enough sandy experience that she is now running a group of beach clubs and starring in her own reality television show on MTV that will chronicle the mogul in the making. “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” debuts on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Lohan in a multicolored bathing suit, tan flip flops and a black cover up in Mykonos, Greece, holding a water balloon, June 7, 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

The show follows Lohan as she opens her newest Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece.

Here, we take a look at her beachy past style.

Pictured above in the city last year, Lohan rocked a multicolor swimsuit, black sheer cover up and tan flip flops as she grasped a purple water balloon — hopefully meaning we get to see LiLo in a balloon fight on the show.

Lindsay Lohan leaves a beach club with friends wearing a chevron ensemble and brown gladiator sandals in Ibiza, Spain, July 27, 2014. CREDIT: Splash News

Back in 2014, she proved her interest in the beach club life, leaving one in Ibiza, Spain. Her outfit consisted of a chevron romper, a floppy hat and brown gladiator sandals with gold buckles.

Lindsay Lohan parties on the beach for the 4th of July in a blue and white bikini and red sandals in Malibu, Calif., July 3, 2006. CREDIT: Splash News

Lohan’s love for a good time in the sand goes back almost 13 years where she took to the shores of Malibu, Calif., to celebrate the 4th of July in a red, white and blue look, with the red coming from her bright sandals.

See all of Lindsay Lohan’s best beach style ensembles here and watch “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” on MTV this Tuesday at 8 p.m.

See more of Lindsay Lohan’s beach style over the years.

