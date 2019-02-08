The Wildest Shoes Ever Seen on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

In comparison with other major awards shows like the Emmys and Oscars, the Grammy Awards have more of a flexible dress code — which means celebrities have stepped out in some crazy footwear.

Unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga has pulled off some wild looks for music’s biggest night. When she hit the red carpet at the 2010 Grammys, she turned heads in a celestial Giorgio Armani Privé creation that she teamed with custom crystal-covered heels by Armani that added several inches to her frame.

Lady Gaga sparkles in a futuristic Armani Privé gown and crystal-embellished shoes at the 2010 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Armani heels custom-made for Lady Gaga for the 2010 Grammys. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “A Star Is Born” actress — whose tune “Shallow” is up for four awards at this year’s ceremony — made another bold statement at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Lady Gaga at the 2016 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Honoring the late singer David Bowie, Gaga stepped out in a leggy tuxedo dress by Marc Jacobs that paid homage to the legend’s Ziggy Stardust persona. She completed her look with crazy-high red Stuart Weitzman heels that were made just for her.

Lady Gaga’s impossibly high shoes at the 2016 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2002, Sheryl Crow gave Gaga a run for her money with a truly wild red carpet look. The country singer wore a plunging lace-up romper with a gray suede coat on top. For footwear, she went with patterned cowboy boots that matched her outfit.

Sheryl Crow at the 2002 Grammys in cowboy boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another bold look came courtesy of Robyn. The “Dancing on My Own” hitmaker attended the 2012 Grammys in a white minidress, which she paired with edgy platform Timberland boots.

Robyn rocks platform Timberland boots at the Grammys in 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

