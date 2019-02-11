Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Are the Craziest Looks at the 2019 Grammy Awards

By Ella Chochrek
As the most casual of the major awards show, the Grammy Awards often bring out some more experimental looks.

This year’s show was no different, with major stars like Jennifer Lopez and Janelle Monae stepping out in surprising ensembles.

J-Lo hit the red carpet in a bold Ralph & Russo look. The “On the Floor” singer sported a white Ralph & Russo gown with silver-tone embellishment. While the dress itself wasn’t out of the norm, Lopez added an unexpected element with her accessories, rocking a wide-brimmed hat.

alex rodriguez, jlo, jennifer lopez, arod, grammys
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Monae also went with a wild hat. The star wore a white Jean Paul Gaultier dress with exaggerated shoulders and an asymmetrical hemline, selecting dark pumps for her footwear.

Janelle Monae, grammys awards, 2019, red carpet, jean paul gaultier
Janelle Monae wears Jean Paul Gaultier at the Grammys.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She surprised in a gold hat that was placed unevenly on her head.

Elsewhere, Katy Perry wore a Barbie-inspired pink dress with silver detailing at the neckline. She wore asymmetrical earrings to complete her bold look.

katy perry, red carpet, grammy awards, pink, celebrity style
Katy Perry wears a bulbous pink gown.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cardi B looked crazy in a Thierry Mugler dress from 1995 that was made to resemble a pearl coming out of a clam shell and came complete with a conical pearl-adorned head topper.

cardi b, offset, 2019 grammy awards, red carpet, celebrity style, thierry mugler, clam
Cardi B in a bold Mugler dress at the 2019 Grammys alongside Offset.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack of wildly dressed celebrities was Kylie Jenner, who looked stylish in a Balmain look from the brand’s first-ever couture collection.

kylie jenner, grammy awards
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Award in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see the craziest looks at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

ad