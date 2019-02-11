These Were the Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Grammys

The Grammy Awards are always filled with stylishly dressed stars, and tonight’s awards ceremony in Los Angeles was no exception.

Among the most stylish artists was Lady Gaga.

While the “A Star Is Born” actress has gone with crazy outfits for previous years’ Grammys, she opted for a classic silver gown tonight.

Lady Gaga modeling a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and matching platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Million Reasons” singer looked smashing in a Celine gown with ruffle detailing and a thigh-high slit. She paired the leggy dress with silver ankle-strap sandals.

Dua Lipa slayed in silver as well. The “One Kiss” songstress stepped out in a low-cut Versace gown with a sparkly bodice and an elaborate train.

She wore a diamond necklace for even more shimmer.

Dua Lipa shimmers in a Versace gown at the Grammys. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez went for a risk that paid off.

The “Shades of Blue” star hit the red carpet in a Ralph & Russo gown with glittery detailing at the bodice. She teamed the dress with a wide-brimmed hat, which she wore tilted jauntily to one side.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus pulled off a menswear-inspired look with ease.

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hannah Montana” alum stepped out alongside her parents in a plunging black pantsuit and monogrammed sandals.

On the men’s end, Shawn Mendes looked chic in a blue suit, which he paired with black boots.

Shawn Mendes wearing a navy blue suit with black boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

