The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

By Shannon Adducci
Sunday night’s Golden Globes have officially kicked off the 2019 awards season — and with it, almost two months of red carpet fashion. This year’s show was way less politically charged than last year’s #MeToo message, with its all-black dress code to show solidarity with the movement. This year, there was color, and a lot of it.

lupita-nyongo-golden-globes-2019-red-carpet-best-dressed
Lupita Nyong’o captured the playful spirit of the night in Calvin Klein By Appointment and Aldo heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

True to its nature of being the more raucous of the awards shows, this year’s Golden Globes was full of interesting looks that included some hits and a lot of misses. Among the more successful risk takers were Danai Gurira in a bright orange Rodarte gown with a giant bow on the shoulder, a very cool wide-leg tuxedo on Judy Greer, pounds of pearls — literally — on Judith Light, a floral dinner jacket on Darren Criss and and a gender-bending mesh top and trousers on Criss’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace co-star Cody Fern (who also had some of the best makeup of the evening). Actor Timothy Chalamet also donned a non-traditional men’s look with a Louis Vuitton black sequined bib.

judy-greer-golden-globes-tuxedo-2019-red-carpet-best-dressed
Judy Greer in Alberta Ferretti at the 2019 Golden Globes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
danai-gurira-golden-globes-2019-best-dressed-red-carpet
Danai Gurira in Rodarte.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
timothy-chalamet-golden-globes-2019-louis-vuitton-best-dressed
Timothy Chalamet in Louis Vuitton.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After tonight’s showing, it’s clear that Lady Gaga has a knack for taking over red carpets — and actually winning on stage. The singer and “A Star Is Born” actress appeared on the red carpet in a lavender-blue custom Valentino couture gown with sleeves and a train as big as her career.

lady-gaga-golden-globes-2019-red-carpet-best-dressed-valentino-couture-gown
Lady Gaga in Valentino couture.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to see the full list of the evening’s best dressed.

 

