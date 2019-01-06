What Lady Gaga and More Stars Are Doing Behind the Scenes to Prep for the Golden Globes

While the red carpet is always full of stars in glamorous ensembles, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes prep that goes on before the shows begin.

Today, some stars offered their social media fans a glimpse at their getting-ready process ahead of the Golden Globes.

Lady Gaga was one such star. The “A Star Is Born” actress shared a photo of a burger and fries — plus cereal — that she chowed down on last night. “#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up!!” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan took fans into her glam process. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star posed for a selfie while a team worked on her makeup. “It only looks terrifying,” the Golden Globe winner captioned the image.

Alison Brie also showed fans a look from a salon chair. The “Glow” actress shared a photo of herself posing in profile as she prepped with a Nexxus hair mask before the big event.

Kristin Cavallari had perhaps the most nontraditional take on red carpet prep — the reality-star-turned-shoe-designer revealed that she was getting an IV prior to the Globes.

While most of the stars to take fans through their prep process were female, Darren Criss couldn’t help getting in on the action. The “Glee” star documented his prep process on his Instagram stories while clad in a cozy white bathrobe.

