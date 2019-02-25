How Actress Glenn Close Won on the 2019 Red Carpet — in Spite of Her Major Oscars Upset

Glenn Close’s not winning Best Actress at the Oscars last night was an upset acknowledged even by Olivia Colman, the British actress who starred as Queen Anne in “The Favourite” and who ultimately was the favorite for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and won the award. “Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long, and this is not how I wanted it to be, and I think you’re amazing.”

Colman is not the only one who thinks so. The 71-year-old actress has gained plenty of fashion industry fans this awards show season who are energized by her joie de vivre on the red carpet.

“She is brilliant in every sense of the word,” wrote Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon on his Instagram page as the actress debuted the custom gilded gown he created for her on the red carpet (a creation that weighed nearly 42 pounds and was made with 4 million beads). “An amazing, dream-come-true night. A vision in molten gold.”

Throughout the 2019 awards season, the actress has steadily proved her prowess as a low-key fashion icon who is willing to take a risk or two. From the velvet Armani Prive cape dress with bejeweled bow detailing that she wore to the Golden Globes in January to her Alexander McQueen crystal rose embroidered gown for the BAFTAs this month, the star’s style has been a welcome update to the staid aesthetics expected of older actresses.

Closes’s most adventurous ensemble came at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, when she stepped onto the carpet in a metallic lilac suit by the acclaimed New York brand Sies Marjan. With her dog Pip in tow, the actress carried herself with as much aplomb as that of this year’s red carpet star, Lady Gaga.

In fact, both actresses shared more than just a Best Actress win at the Critics Choice Awards. Both Close and Gaga have given themselves a boost this season with platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti. Gaga is a known fan of the designer’s shoes, having worn them to the Golden Globes and myriad other events, but Close’s choice of the sky-high kicks, which she wore last night in a metallic sandal, is both unexpected and awe-inspiring.

Hollywood’s youth obsession is well-documented, and a decade ago, not much thought would have been given to the wardrobe of a mature actress. Anne Hathaway was only 26 years old in 2009 when she won the Best Actress award.

But this year, equal fashion attention was been given to older stars like Close, Allison Janney and Angela Bassett — all actresses over the age of 59. And while she didn’t make an appearance at the Oscars this year, 73-year-old Diane Keaton has been gaining attention for her Instagram #OOTDs.

The 2019 Oscars have already gone down as the most inclusive year yet, with nominated films like “Black Panther” and “Roma” bringing a more diverse group of actors to the show, and winners like Spike Lee and Rami Malek breaking boundaries. Could Hollywood finally be breaking its age barrier, too?

