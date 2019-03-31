Gigi Hadid Gives Her All-White Look Some Edge With These Aluminum-Heeled Cowboy Boots

The Western boot trend was huge for fall, and it’s not going anywhere — at least not according to Gigi Hadid.

The 23-year-old edged up an all-white ensemble with a pair of aluminum-heeled cowboy boots as she strutted out in the streets of New York yesterday.

Gigi Hadid steps out New York wearing an all-white look with black cowboy boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The boots in question were from For the Memory of a Lifetime, the designer footwear brand helmed by Gio Forbice. The handmade shoes feature faux reptile skin, a pointed toe and a low heel. They retail for 729 euros a pair (around $819).

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s For the Memory of a Lifetime boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Apart from the boots, Hadid wore an Off-White fitted T-shirt with striped detailing, which she teamed with white Levi’s pants and a blazer. The supermodel added a pop of color to her ensemble with a green Ferragamo bag. Kendra Scott hoop earrings and a Judith Leiber ring completed her look.

The catwalker was spotted earlier in the day clad in a more casual look. She rocked a tie-dyed T-shirt from Ralph Lauren Polo and white high-waisted capri pants. For footwear, Hadid went with Reebok Club C 85 Zip sneakers, an unsurprising choice given that she serves as a brand ambassador. The kicks feature a terry cotton lining, a padded footbed and a grip sole; they are now sold out but once retailed for $100.

Gigi Hadid leaving her New York apartment in a Ralph Lauren Polo T-shirt and Reebok sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Aside from her Reebok partnership, Hadid worked with Tommy Hilfiger for several seasons on Tommy x Gigi apparel and accessories. She helped design the soldier uniforms for toy store FAO Schwarz and has multiple collections with Vogue Eyewear.

