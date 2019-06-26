Gigi Hadid Leaves Behind Her Street Style for a Country-Inspo Twist in Wellies

Gigi Hadid mixed her upscale city style with twist in an Instagram photo she posted yesterday.
The runway fixture posted a photo of herself in a green landscape holding onto the reins of a horse. The model contrasted the field of greenery with a pastel blue midi dress that had a slit down the middle. The dress had a collared shirt trim and a belt that was tied into a knot at the front.
She accessorized the look with her usual edgy flair by decorating her neck with a few necklaces layered over each other, including a large silver chain along with some quaint gold necklaces.
The supermodel changed the mood of the look with her footwear, making it into a countryside-inspired look with black calf-high rubber wellington boots.
Hadid’s footwear look was a change up from her usual street style; she is frequently seen wearing fashion sneakers and Dr. Martens.
