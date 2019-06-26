Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Leaves Behind Her Street Style for a Country-Inspo Twist in Wellies

By Hanna McNeila
gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid out and about during Paris Fashion Week Men's on June 21.
CREDIT: Splash

Gigi Hadid mixed her upscale city style with twist in an Instagram photo she posted yesterday.

The runway fixture posted a photo of herself in a green landscape holding onto the reins of a horse. The model contrasted the field of greenery with a pastel blue midi dress that had a slit down the middle. The dress had a collared shirt trim and a belt that was tied into a knot at the front.

View this post on Instagram

go out w u in powder blue ☁️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

She accessorized the look with her usual edgy flair by decorating her neck with a few necklaces layered over each other, including a large silver chain along with some quaint gold necklaces.

The supermodel changed the mood of the look with her footwear, making it into a countryside-inspired look with black calf-high rubber wellington boots.

Hadid’s footwear look was a change up from her usual street style; she is frequently seen wearing fashion sneakers and Dr. Martens.

gigi hadid, celebrity style, dr. martens boots, jumpsuit, paris fashion week men's
Gigi Hadid in a jumpsuit with Dr. Martens boots in Paris on June 22.
CREDIT: Splash News
gigi hadid, celebrity style, dr. martens boots, jumpsuit, paris fashion week men's
A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

