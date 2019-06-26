Gigi Hadid Leaves Behind Her Street Style for a Country-Inspo Twist in Wellies

Gigi Hadid out and about during Paris Fashion Week Men's on June 21.

Gigi Hadid mixed her upscale city style with twist in an Instagram photo she posted yesterday.

The runway fixture posted a photo of herself in a green landscape holding onto the reins of a horse. The model contrasted the field of greenery with a pastel blue midi dress that had a slit down the middle. The dress had a collared shirt trim and a belt that was tied into a knot at the front.

She accessorized the look with her usual edgy flair by decorating her neck with a few necklaces layered over each other, including a large silver chain along with some quaint gold necklaces.

The supermodel changed the mood of the look with her footwear, making it into a countryside-inspired look with black calf-high rubber wellington boots.

Hadid’s footwear look was a change up from her usual street style; she is frequently seen wearing fashion sneakers and Dr. Martens.

Gigi Hadid in a jumpsuit with Dr. Martens boots in Paris on June 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

