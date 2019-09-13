Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With Her Shoes at NY Fashion Week

By Claudia Miller
Marc Jacobs Spring 2020
When supermodel Gigi Hadid walked in the Marc Jacobs spring ’20 show on Wednesday during New York Fashion Week, curiously, she was the only one who had no shoes.

The 24-year-old instead glided through the makeshift runway in the warehouse location barefoot and on her tip-toes as if she was wearing heels. While many assumed this was intentional, given the whimsical nature of Jacobs’ show this season, it turns out it was a major wardrobe malfunction.

gigi hadid, barefoot, nyfw, new york fashion week, marc jacobs, spring '19, blue dress
Gigi Hadid walks barefoot during the Marc Jacobs spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week.
During the first round, Hadid stepped out wearing heels. They were white leather clogs with a wooden block heel and stud detail complete with pale silver over-the-knee socks.

Stylist Katie Grand explained in an Instagram post today that in between the model’s first entrance and her second walkthrough, her heel broke. “Since we were at the other end of the armoury there wasn’t much we could do other than either fake a non broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it,” said Grand in her caption.

She attached a video where Hadid can be seen strutting shoeless after the malfunction.

Gigi’s younger sister Bella also walked in the show and shared a video of the two at their fitting on Instagram. In the clip, you can see Gigi pulling up the socks with a little help from Jacobs himself.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from Marc Jacobs spring ’20 show.

