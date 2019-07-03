Sign up for our newsletter today!

All of Fashion’s Top Models Strutted Out for the Vogue Paris Foundation Gala

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

Many famous faces including some of the world’s top models attended last night’s 2019 Vogue Paris Foundation Gala at Haute Couture Week.

Gigi Hadid was snapped leaving the star-studded party in a black and white bedazzled look, courtesy of Burberry’s fall ’19 collection and paired with Yeezy Season 6 mules featuring a black reflective fabric.

gigi hadid, burberry fall 2019, yeezy season 6 mules
Gigi Hadid wears a Burberry fall ’19 look with Yeezy Season 6 mules.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After hitting the runway at Givenchy and Chanel, Kaia Gerber showed off a strapless black jumpsuit and black Saint Laurent Edwige sandals for the occasion.

kaia gerber, Saint Laurent Edwige sandals
Kaia Gerber wears a strapless black jumpsuit with black patent Saint Laurent Edwige sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski sported a sultry Paco Rabanne fall ’18 look teamed with strappy black sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski, paco rabanne fall 2018
Emily Ratajkowski wears a Paco Rabanne fall ’18 look with strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Adwoa Aboah slipped into a pale pink sequined Givenchy dress with long sleeves and architectural green sandals. The 27-year-old British model completed her look with a hot pink Prada bag.

Adwoa Aboah wearing a pale pink sequined Givenchy dress with a hot pink Prada bag and green sandals
Adwoa Aboah wears a pale pink sequined Givenchy dress with strappy green sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

