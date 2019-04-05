Gigi Hadid Makes the Street Her Runway in Snakeskin Pumps and a Cape-Neck Suit

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she hit the pavement outside her NYC apartment building today in a chic blue look.

Headed to Variety‘s 6th annual Power of Women luncheon held at Cipriani restaurant, the 23-year-old supermodel showed off a sky-blue cape-neck top with matching high-waisted trousers from Emilia Wickstead’s fall ’19 collection. The design debuted on the runway at London Fashion Week in February.

Gigi Hadid wearing a blue Emilia Wickstead fall ’19 look with blue snakeskin heels. CREDIT: Splash

Hadid, whose stylist Mimi Cuttrell also works with Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande, teamed the ensemble with a pair of blue snakeskin-print pumps featuring a classic pointed toe and a sharp stiletto heel. She pulled things together with oversized diamond hoop earrings.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid wearing pointy blue and black snakeskin pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The Reebok ambassador took to Instagram yesterday to share her Variety cover with fans.

“So honored and humbled to be included in this year’s @Variety Power of Women group alongside legends @tarajiphenson @spaceykacey @bettemidler @camanpour. Thank you to Variety for celebrating women and giving us the opportunity to come together and speak about causes we are passionate about,” she captioned the post.

Gigi Hadid wearing a blue look complete with pointy snakeskin-print heels at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

