Gigi Hadid Makes the Street Her Runway in Snakeskin Pumps and a Cape-Neck Suit

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she hit the pavement outside her NYC apartment building today in a chic blue look.
Headed to Variety‘s 6th annual Power of Women luncheon held at Cipriani restaurant, the 23-year-old supermodel showed off a sky-blue cape-neck top with matching high-waisted trousers from Emilia Wickstead’s fall ’19 collection. The design debuted on the runway at London Fashion Week in February.
Hadid, whose stylist Mimi Cuttrell also works with Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande, teamed the ensemble with a pair of blue snakeskin-print pumps featuring a classic pointed toe and a sharp stiletto heel. She pulled things together with oversized diamond hoop earrings.
The Reebok ambassador took to Instagram yesterday to share her Variety cover with fans.
“So honored and humbled to be included in this year’s @Variety Power of Women group alongside legends @tarajiphenson @spaceykacey @bettemidler @camanpour. Thank you to Variety for celebrating women and giving us the opportunity to come together and speak about causes we are passionate about,” she captioned the post.
