Gigi Hadid Makes Socks and Sandals Look Surprisingly Chic in This High-Fashion Birkenstock Collab

Socks and sandals are generally considered a fashion faux pas, but Gigi Hadid made the combo look surprisingly chic at a Levi’s event in New York yesterday.

(L-R): Gigi Hadid, Christine Centenera and Leandra Medine at an event celebrating<br />Wardrobe.NYC’s forthcoming collaboration with Levi’s. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

The 24-year-old supermodel sported a denim button-down shirt layered over a white tee and bike shorts. She teamed crew socks with her Valentino x Birkenstock sandals.

Gigi Hadid wearing a denim button-down with bike shorts and Valentino x Birkenstock sandals. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s crew socks and sandals. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/Shutterstock

Retailing for $495, the sandals are Valentino’s take on Birkenstock’s classic Arizona silhouette. Each shoe boasts Valentino’s VLTN logo inspired across the side, with a leather insole and a cork footbed; they’re available to purchase on Birkenstock’s website now.

Valentino x Birkenstock sandal. CREDIT: Birkenstock

Following a wave of high-end designers and comfort brands teaming up, Valentino and Birkenstock debuted their collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in January.

Speaking about the collab, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said: “I chose to make this collaboration with Birkenstock for the same reason people choose Birkenstock every day.”

“No matter what you wear, who you are, no matter your gender or social background, no matter your age, your style, no matter if you care about fashion or if you do not, Birkenstock has its own universal language,” he continued. I loved the idea of approaching the DNA of our maison, represented by the individual and intimate world of Couture with something that it is so free and adaptable. To me, this is the definition of inclusivity.”

Valentino x Birkenstock sandals on the runway at PFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Hadid, other stars like Kanye West, Rihanna and Tyler, the Creator have also teamed socks and sandals.

