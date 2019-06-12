Gigi Hadid Takes Street Style to Cozy Levels in Fluffy Ugg Slides With Biker Shorts

Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly one of today’s top street-style stars. Moreover, she’s become a master at creating chic-yet-casual looks. Case in point: the outfit she wore in the Big Apple yesterday.

The 24-year-old Reebok ambassador was captured sporting a black sweatshirt paired with black bike shorts and a pair of Ugg’s popular Fluff Yeah slides in neon yellow. The cozy style, which features a slingback open-toe silhouette and Ugg branding, retails for $100.

Gigi Hadid wearing a black athleisure look with Ugg’s Fluff Yeah slides in neon yellow. CREDIT: Splash

This month, Ugg dropped a collection of colorful Fluff Yeah slides in celebration of Pride, with 25% of the proceeds going to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

The catwalk queen further accessorized her chic ensemble with a black nylon Prada Vela belt bag, sleek black frames from her Vogue Eyewear collection, drop earrings and an Eliou Paxi necklace.

Gigi Hadid dressed in a black sweatshirt, black biker shorts and neon yellow Ugg Fluff Yeah slides. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Gigi Hadid sporting Ugg Fluff Yeah. CREDIT: Splash

