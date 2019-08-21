Gigi Hadid Steps Out in Trendy Squared-Toe Mules for Night Out With Tyler Cameron

Gigi Hadid gave her simple look — a white tank top and jeans — a trendy twist, courtesy of her cool accessories.

The 24-year-old supermodel teamed the tank and jeans with gold loafer mules, opting for a sleek slip-on style with a trendy square toe, as she met up with beau Tyler Cameron and pals in New York last night.

Gigi Hadid wears distressed jeans and gold mules in New York Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s gold mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As ’90s-inspired fashion continues to dominate, square toes have become one of the latest silhouettes to get a second life. The style, once considered ugly, has recently been updated by “it” brands like Bottega Veneta, Staud and By Far. (Mules are another current trend with ’90s roots.)

Hadid completed her evening look with layered necklaces and a mint green mini bag. She wore her hair in casual loose waves.

Gigi Hadid out and about in New York Aug. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to personal style, the Reebok ambassador told FN it’s important to wear “what makes you smile when you wake up in the morning.”

“My approach to style is that I dress based on how I feel that day. I think you should put on what makes you happy. If you look in the mirror and feel excited, that’s what’s it is all about,” she said. “Have fun with style and be yourself.”

