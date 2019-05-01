Gigi Hadid Makes Head-to-Toe Sweats Look Stylish With This Shoe Trend

Gigi Hadid always seems to make the world her runway — even when she’s wearing a simple pair of sweatpants and sneakers.

The 24-year-old supermodel was photographed last night in New York City, where she stepped out sporting a low-key look composed of a light gray hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants from California-based brand Boys Lie.

Gigi Hadid is photographed in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid layered a denim jacket over the two-piece ensemble and wore Ash’s Addict sneakers, which were crafted with a mesh and silver mirrored leather upper and an iridescent trim. The chunky lace-up model from French designer Patrick Ithier comes with a price tag of $298 but is currently marked down to just $208.60 on Shopbop.com.

Gigi Hadid wears a Boys Lie sweatshirt and sweatpants, paired with a denim jacket and Ash ’s Addict sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Reebok ambassador further accessorized her casual outfit with Dmy by Dmy Valentina sunglasses, which boasted ivory frames and a pearl chain, as well as a black quilted leather belt bag by Versace featuring Medusa details, which she slung over her shoulder.

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s Ash Addict sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

