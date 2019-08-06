Gigi Hadid’s Bowling Style Includes Versace Sneakers

Gigi Hadid gave bowling attire a street style flair while out and about in NYC. The supermodel was spotted heading into a Midtown bowling alley in a stylish athleisure outfit.

Gigi Hadid entering a bowling alley in NYC. CREDIT: Splash News

The 24-year old wore a pair of on-trend biker shorts in light blue which she paired with a simple cropped long-sleeved white shirt. Hadid accessorized the ensemble with layered necklaces including a short gold chain and a longer necklace with a blue pendant.

Gigi Hadid entering a bowling alley in NYC. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the Reebok ambassador wore a pair of Versace Cross Chainer sneakers which retail on the brand’s website for $795. The sneakers, which she wore in a red, white and blue colorway, had a “Dad shoe” shape and featured a slight platform. She matched the shoes with a pair of high rise white socks which stuck out of the top of the sneakers.

Versace Cross Chainer Sneakers. CREDIT: Versace

Detail of Gigi Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid can often be seen sporting high-end sneakers when she is off the clock. The influencer likes to combine comfort and fashion when she’s not on the runway. She has been snapped sporting sneakers from the celeb favorite brand, Ash, multiple times in different colors.

Gigi Hadid wearing a Berluti shirt with Ash sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

