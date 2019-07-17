Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Takes on the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in Slipdress & Shiny Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Gigi Hadid always seems to have a handle on the latest trends.

As she attended the launch party for Michael Kors’ Wonderlust perfume last night in New York, the 24-year-old modeled one of the biggest trends of the season: beige.

Hadid’s head-to-heel beige look included a silky slipdress with feather trim detailing and spaghetti straps from Michael Kors’ fall ’19 collection. She teamed the dress with shiny brown mid-calf boots, which featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel.

Gigi Hadid, Michael Kors, Wonderlust perfume launch party, celebrity style, slip dress, boots, Michael kors fall 2019 dress
Gigi Hadid attending Michael Kors’ Wonderlust perfume launch party.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The supermodel completed her look with layered necklaces and a shell-shaped clutch. She wore her hair pulled back into a long blond braid.

Gigi Hadid, Michael Kors, Wonderlust perfume la
Gigi Hadid en route to Michael Kors’ Wonderlust perfume launch party.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid, Michael Kors, Wonderlust perfume la
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Reebok ambassador serves as the face of Wonderlust. In one campaign shot for the fragrance, she holds an oversized bottle of perfume on a beach in Turks & Caicos, wearing an orange and pink floral-print dress. An ethereal-looking video depicts the A-lister floating through water in her dress.

Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, has also taken on the beige trend. At a Dior x Vogue dinner in Cannes, France in May, the model wore a cropped Dior top with a full skirt, completing the monochrome look with pointy-toed pumps.

Dior x Vogue Dinner, dior dinner, cannes, cannes film festival, france, bella hadid, nude, sheer, abs
Bella Hadid at the Dior x Vogue Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

