Gigi Hadid Takes on the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in Slipdress & Shiny Boots

Gigi Hadid always seems to have a handle on the latest trends.

As she attended the launch party for Michael Kors’ Wonderlust perfume last night in New York, the 24-year-old modeled one of the biggest trends of the season: beige.

Hadid’s head-to-heel beige look included a silky slipdress with feather trim detailing and spaghetti straps from Michael Kors’ fall ’19 collection. She teamed the dress with shiny brown mid-calf boots, which featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel.

Gigi Hadid attending Michael Kors’ Wonderlust perfume launch party. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The supermodel completed her look with layered necklaces and a shell-shaped clutch. She wore her hair pulled back into a long blond braid.

Gigi Hadid en route to Michael Kors’ Wonderlust perfume launch party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Reebok ambassador serves as the face of Wonderlust. In one campaign shot for the fragrance, she holds an oversized bottle of perfume on a beach in Turks & Caicos, wearing an orange and pink floral-print dress. An ethereal-looking video depicts the A-lister floating through water in her dress.

Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, has also taken on the beige trend. At a Dior x Vogue dinner in Cannes, France in May, the model wore a cropped Dior top with a full skirt, completing the monochrome look with pointy-toed pumps.

Bella Hadid at the Dior x Vogue Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

