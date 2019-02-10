Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Makes a Polo Shirt Night-Out Worthy in Head-to-Toe Orange

By Ella Chochrek
Gigi Hadid
Polo shirts might bring to mind the golf course or a prep school uniform, but there probably aren’t many people who associate the style with a night out on the town.

Bring in Gigi Hadid. The supermodel stepped out to a Maybelline party at New York Fashion Week last night while clad in a bright orange polo shirt from Ralph Lauren.

Gigi Hadid, Ralph Lauren, Maybelline, celebrity style, NYFW, orange, polo shirt, skirt, gold sandals
Gigi Hadid wears a Ralph Lauren look with gold sandals for a Maybelline party at NYFW.
CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid wore her shirt with the collar popped and paired it with a silky skirt that went down to her ankles.

For footwear, the 23-year-old — who is styled by Mimi Cuttrell — selected strappy gold sandals with a stiletto heel.

gigi hadid, gold sandals, nyfw, celebrity style, model, nyc
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

She wore her hair in a twisted updo and went without jewelry.

While orange can be a difficult color to pull off, this isn’t the Reebok ambassador’s first time wearing the shade from head to toe in recent months.

For a December stroll in New York, Hadid wore a Moschino leather trench coat over a silky shirt with just one button done and a pair of high-waisted lacy orange jeans by RVDK. She completed her look with printed Christian Louboutin boots that cost nearly $1,300.

gigi hadid street style
Gigi Hadid wears a bold orange look in December 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News

So far at New York Fashion Week, the model has walked one major runway show: Tom Ford.

Hadid commanded attention on the Tom Ford runway in a red velvet blazer, a turtleneck and silky pants. Her shoes were red sandals, worn over stockings.

Gigi Hadid modeling Tom Ford's fall '19 collection at NYFW
Gigi Hadid modeling Tom Ford’s fall ’19 collection at NYFW.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

