Gigi Hadid Steps Out in a Head-to-Toe Leather Look Zendaya Wore the Same Day

Gigi Hadid is taking a page out of Zendaya’s fashion playbook.

Ahead of the Tommy Hilfiger fall ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week, Hadid and Zendaya stepped out in very similar ensembles today, modeling new looks from the debut Tommy x Zendaya collection.

Gigi Hadid in a Tommy x Zendaya look at Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old sported a long brownish red coat that belted at the waist. She wore the coat unbuttoned at the midriff to reveal a black top, which she made not boring by layering a series of necklaces.

The supermodel selected for footwear slouchy boots in the same shade, which featured a stiletto heel and a rounded vamp. The Reebok ambassador wore her hair in a high ponytail and added some statement rings and dangly earrings to finish off her ensemble.

Gigi Hadid's Tommy x Zendaya boots.

The Dutch-Palestinian beauty was en route to Hilfiger’s fall ’19 show and collaborated with him on the buy-now, see-now Tommy x Gigi label for a few seasons, so it comes as no surprise that she selected an outfit from his latest collection today.

Gigi Hadid in a leather coat and boots at Paris Fashion Week.

Interestingly, though, the look was near-identical to the ensemble Zendaya chose for the Tommy x Zendaya photo call this morning.

The 22-year-old looked chic in a similar coat, choosing a button-up trench coat in the same reddish brown shade. For footwear, she too went with slouchy thigh-high boots.

Zendaya steps out in a leather coat with matching boots.

