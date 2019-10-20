Gigi Hadid Gives Power Dressing Western Flair in These Sold-Out Boots

Gigi Hadid proved her street style acumen with her latest ensemble.

The 24-year-old model hit the streets of New York yesterday clad in an eye-catching blue and white look.

Gigi Hadid wearing an ombré pantsuit and Fendi Western boots in New York Oct. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s Western boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid wore a three-piece pantsuit — jacket, button-up shirt and drawstring pants — that had a blue ombré pattern.

While the suit offered a fun take on business dressing, Hadid gave a look a little country flair, courtesy of her shoes. The catwalker selected white Fendi Western boots with a croc-embossed leather upper, a pointed toe and a wooden block heel with a statement-making cut-out detail. The shoes are sold out on online retailers, including at Farfetch.com.

Fendi Western boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

The A-lister completed her look with a two-tone blue mini bag, silver-framed sunglasses and pearl earrings. She wore her hair in a messy updo.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Hadid likes to keep things comfy — often choosing flat shoes like Dr. Martens boots, Ugg slippers or Reebok sneakers. Reebok in particular is a staple of the “it” girl’s wardrobe, as she is an ambassador for the brand and has a second Gigi Hadid x Reebok collection slated to drop by the end of the year.

