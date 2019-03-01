Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Looks Like the Chicest Race Car Driver on a Night Out in Paris

By Nikara Johns
Gigi Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2019
Gigi Hadid
CREDIT: Shutterstock

It pays to have friends in high places. Gigi Hadid stepped out on Friday night in Paris wearing an Off-White runway look, which made its debut mere hours ago.

The ensemble was seen at Virgil Abloh’s Off-White fall ’19 show on Thursday during Paris Fashion Week. Hadid was also featured in the same show, wearing pleated black gown and sneakers.

Looking like a chic race car driver, the model donned a white leather jumpsuit, complete with leather gloves. Hadid accessorized with all-white Reebok Classics and a bold red lip.

Gigi Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2019
Gigi Hadid wearing Off-White in Paris on Friday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Model on the catwalkOff White show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2019
Off-White fall ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid was joined on Friday night with her sister, Bella. The two were seen heading to the LVHM Prize event.

Bella’s outfit for the occasion was a head-to-toe Alexandre Vauthier Couture look. She wore a nude patent trench coat with matching cap-toe over-the-knee boots and a black scarf from the label’s spring ’19 collection.

Bella HadidBella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2019
Bella Hadid in Paris.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Hadid sisters have had a busy schedule during Paris Fashion Week so far. Bella also modeled in the Off-White show this week, while Gigi made an appearance on the Lavin and Isabel Marant runways.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

