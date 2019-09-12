The Most Memorable Front Row Fashion Moments at NYFW Spring 2020

New York in September is all about the fashion — and not just on the runway. A-listers attending the New York Fashion Week shows bring their sartorial best each season, wearing statement-making looks front row that make as many headlines as the collections.

Operating on a reduced schedule this year, NYFW spring ’20 officially spanned from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sept. 11. The biggest shows were filled with celebrity guests, with stars such as Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid holding court.

For the second straight season, Jenner opted not to walk any NYFW shows, but she attended several events throughout the week.The Longchamp ambassador made her way to the brand’s show on Sept. 7, sporting a yellow leather dress and open-toed black booties for the occasion.

Kendall Jenner in the front row at the Longchamp show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Jenner’s model pals Gigi and Bella Hadid walked plenty of shows, but the duo also made time for a front row appearance at the see-now, buy-now Tommy x Zendaya show on Sept. 8. The sisters both sported ’70s-inspired looks that were also modeled in the show.

Gigi (L) and Bella Hadid pose together at Tommy x Zendaya. CREDIT: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

In addition to celebrating her Tommy collab, Zendaya made her way to the Vera Wang spring ’20 show on Sept. 10. The “Euphoria” actress had on a buttoned top, flared-legged pants and pointy-toed heels.

Zendaya attends the Vera Wang show. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

While Ashley Graham walked in the Tommy x Zendaya show, the pregnant model caught a front row view of the action at Brandon Maxwell on Sept. 7. She sported a polka-dot Christian Siriano dress and strappy black sandals set on a stiletto heel there.

Ashley Graham at the Brandon Maxwell show. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nicky and Paris Hilton were all about town, and they were among the only stars in attendance at the PrettyLittleThing show.

(L-R): Guest, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Paris Hilton, Terrence J, Fat Joe and Remy Ma on the front row,<br />PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie, spring 2020. CREDIT: Soul Brother/Shutterstock

The heiresses were in for a treat, as they caught one of the buzziest performances of the entire week from singer Ashanti.

