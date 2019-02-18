Gigi Hadid Touches Down in Milan for Fashion Week Wearing These Classic Boots

After walking her first Burberry show at London Fashion Week on Sunday night, Gigi Hadid was spotted touching down in Milan in a pair of timeless boots that many own.

The 23-year-old supermodel strutted through the Italian airport wearing classic black leather Dr. Martens combat boots. She paired the lace-up ankle style with black leggings and a black printed top with an oversized black blazer.

Gigi Hadid modeling Burberry fall ’19 at London Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Reebok ambassador accessorized her all-black look with “Matrix”-inspired half-moon glasses and a large light brown leather tote bag.

Hadid took to Instagram last night to thank Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci for including her in his LFW show. In a post featuring several photos, she writes:

“So honored to walk my first @burberry show last night. I think all things come at the right time, and I will never forget this first show together. Thank you for letting me be a part of this incredible LFW moment, for giving a cast from all over the world a creative space to show support for British Youth and, even between the two sets, feel the duality of the strong statement you made with this collection. I could not have imagined a more dreamy look and evening.”

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s classic black leather lace-up Dr. Marten boots. CREDIT: Splash

