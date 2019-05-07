Gigi Hadid Goes Futuristic in Sequins & Pants That Melt Into Her Boots at Met Gala 2019

Gigi Hadid took us to the future with her look tonight on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

The supermodel went with a head-to-toe ensemble from Michael Kors for the event. Her sequined silver, white and gold outfit consisted of a headpiece, a jumpsuit and a tailored coat with a feathered train. She added to the outfit with fake silver eyelashes and glittering accessories.

Gigi Hadid in head-to-toe Michael Kors at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid in head-to-toe Michael Kors at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Gigi Hadid’s Michael Kors shoes on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid’s bodysuit melted perfectly into her boots, which continued the metallic pattern onto a pair of platforms with a chunky heel.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars