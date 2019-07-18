Gigi Hadid Looks Cute in the Kitten Heel Trend at Anna Wintour’s Vogue Breakfast

Gigi Hadid posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in the cutest footwear trend of the moment: the kitten heel.
The millennial model paid tribute to the ’90s in a pair of retro mules while attending a breakfast and conversation hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.
The social media influencer posed in the photo perching on a ledge in an oversized button-up shirt colored with a yellow-and-brown pattern. In her hand, she held a small Prada lightning-print nylon bag which retails for $850.
She posted a series of photos starting with a close up of her face, showing off her dangling earrings, complete with three oval-shaped decorations and a wire material constructed into the shape of a face.
She matched the look with a pair of gray slim-fitting jeans and two-toned kitten heel shoes complete with a red lining. The sensible sandal has been trending in the fashion world as a part of the popular uncool-cool trend that is being channeled at the moment. The so-called “mom-mule” look has been on the rise as the fashion counterpart to the popular “dad” sneaker trend.
Some of the most stylish celebs have been spotted rocking the kitten heel. Zendaya made an appearance on “Good Morning America” earlier this month in a super-quirky blue-print patterned pant and tunic ensemble, which she matched with a pair of satin kitten-heeled shoes.
Kendall Jenner has also been seen in the trend. The model wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman Edith slingback pumps with a 2-inch heel and pointy toe on the streets of L.A. in April. She styled the shoes with a long-sleeved leopard-print minidress.
