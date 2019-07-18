Gigi Hadid Looks Cute in the Kitten Heel Trend at Anna Wintour’s Vogue Breakfast

Gigi Hadid posted a photo on Instagram yesterday in the cutest footwear trend of the moment: the kitten heel.

The millennial model paid tribute to the ’90s in a pair of retro mules while attending a breakfast and conversation hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

The social media influencer posed in the photo perching on a ledge in an oversized button-up shirt colored with a yellow-and-brown pattern. In her hand, she held a small Prada lightning-print nylon bag which retails for $850.

She posted a series of photos starting with a close up of her face, showing off her dangling earrings, complete with three oval-shaped decorations and a wire material constructed into the shape of a face.

She matched the look with a pair of gray slim-fitting jeans and two-toned kitten heel shoes complete with a red lining. The sensible sandal has been trending in the fashion world as a part of the popular uncool-cool trend that is being channeled at the moment. The so-called “mom-mule” look has been on the rise as the fashion counterpart to the popular “dad” sneaker trend.

Related Gigi Hadid Makes Socks and Sandals Look Surprisingly Chic in This High-Fashion Birkenstock Collab Gigi Hadid Takes on the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in Slipdress & Shiny Boots Lucy Hale Goes Daytime Chic With in Prada Mules and Wide-Leg Jeans

Mom Mules at Milan Fashion Week, September 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some of the most stylish celebs have been spotted rocking the kitten heel. Zendaya made an appearance on “Good Morning America” earlier this month in a super-quirky blue-print patterned pant and tunic ensemble, which she matched with a pair of satin kitten-heeled shoes.

Zendaya in edgy outfit and kitten heels. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner has also been seen in the trend. The model wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman Edith slingback pumps with a 2-inch heel and pointy toe on the streets of L.A. in April. She styled the shoes with a long-sleeved leopard-print minidress.

Kendall Jenner in Christopher Kane resort ’19 with Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Gigi Hadid Makes Socks and Sandals Look Surprisingly Chic in This High-Fashion Birkenstock Collab

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Wearing Boots in the Summer

Gigi Hadid Takes on the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in Slipdress & Shiny Boots

Watch the video below to see Zendaya receive the Launch of the Year Award at the FNAAs: