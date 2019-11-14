Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

Country music star Kacey Musgraves arrived with a surprise date tonight at the CMA Awards: supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The close friends posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet in Nashville, Tenn. Musgraves turned heads in a yellow gown coated in feathers and sequins and a set of camel patent pointed-toe heels.

Kacey Musgraves (L) and Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kacey Musgraves’ heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid wore a high-neck dress made of a white semi-sheer ribbed material and Western boots. Gigi channeled her inner country music star in a pair of white cowgirl-inspired crocodile skin boots with a pointed toe and a chunky wooden heel. On top of being on-theme for tonight’s show, western-style footwear has made a huge comeback this season and is one of the biggest trends.

Gigi Hadid at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s white boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid wasn’t the only one wearing boot style on the red carpet. Hit sensation Lil Nas X wore a pair to match his all-black ensemble. His look consisted of a cowboy hat, a button-up top with sparkling fringe and black denim pants with sewn-on leather chaps.

His footwear was a classic-style cowboy boot with stitched detailing.

Lil Nas X at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the smaller side of footwear, Pink’s son Jameson Hart looked like a mini country star in a tiny pair of western-style boots, an embellished suit jacket and cowboy hat.

(L-R): Carey Hart, Willow Hart, Pink and Jameson Hart at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

