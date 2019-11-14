Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

By Claudia Miller
Country music star Kacey Musgraves arrived with a surprise date tonight at the CMA Awards: supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The close friends posed hand-in-hand on the red carpet in Nashville, Tenn. Musgraves turned heads in a yellow gown coated in feathers and sequins and a set of camel patent pointed-toe heels.

gigi hadid, cma awards, white dress, cowboy boots, white boots, kacey musgraves
Kacey Musgraves (L) and Gigi Hadid on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
cma awards, white dress, cowboy boots, white boots, kacey musgraves
A closer look at Kacey Musgraves’ heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid wore a high-neck dress made of a white semi-sheer ribbed material and Western boots. Gigi channeled her inner country music star in a pair of white cowgirl-inspired crocodile skin boots with a pointed toe and a chunky wooden heel. On top of being on-theme for tonight’s show, western-style footwear has made a huge comeback this season and is one of the biggest trends.

gigi hadid, cma awards, white dress, cowboy boots, white boots
Gigi Hadid at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gigi hadid, cma awards, white dress, cowboy boots, white boots
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s white boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gigi hadid, cma awards, white dress, cowboy boots, white boots
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s white boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid wasn’t the only one wearing boot style on the red carpet. Hit sensation Lil Nas X wore a pair to match his all-black ensemble. His look consisted of a cowboy hat, a button-up top with sparkling fringe and black denim pants with sewn-on leather chaps.

His footwear was a classic-style cowboy boot with stitched detailing.

lil nas x, cma awards, western, cowboy boots
Lil Nas X at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the smaller side of footwear, Pink’s son Jameson Hart looked like a mini country star in a tiny pair of western-style boots, an embellished suit jacket and cowboy hat.

pink, family, son, cma awards, cowboy boots
(L-R): Carey Hart, Willow Hart, Pink and Jameson Hart at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

