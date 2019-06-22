Gigi Hadid Looks Utilitarian-Chic in a Jumpsuit & Her Favorite Dr. Martens

Utilitarian style has never looked so good, thanks to Gigi Hadid.

The 24-year-old hit the streets of Paris today wearing a beige jumpsuit with a white T-shirt underneath.

Gigi Hadid in a jumpsuit with Dr. Martens boots in Paris on June 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The supermodel added a little glam to her working girl look with her accessories, choosing layered necklaces and gold-framed sunglasses.

For footwear, the Reebok ambassador went with her go-to Dr. Martens 1460 Mono lace-up boots in black. The boots are made of smooth leather, with an eight-eye lace-up closure and an air cushioned sole. The shoes are available for purchase on Ssense.com now, where they’re selling for $118, a 16% markdown from the initial retail price of $140.

Dr. Martens black 1460 lace-up boots. CREDIT: Ssense

The model is among a number of A-listers who are into Dr. Martens these days. Other celebrity fans of the British boot brand include Hailey Baldwin, Orlando Bloom and Hadid’s younger sister, Bella.

Hadid is in Paris for the Men’s Fashion Week spring ’20 shows, and she walked for Off-White and Berluti. The catwalker also ditched the runway for the front row at Louis Vuitton and Heron Preston.

Yesterday, the “it” girl was spotted out and about in a black T-shirt and embellished Versace pants. On her feet, Hadid sported black mules with a pointed silhouette and a spiky stiletto heel.

Gigi Hadid exiting her hotel in Paris yesterday wearing Versace embellished jeans and mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

