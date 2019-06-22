Pastel Prints & Sneakers Are Trending on the Front Row Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020 Shows

Celebrities aplenty descended upon Paris this week for the men’s spring ’20 shows. While there was certainly some variety in their wardrobe choices, it seemed like many guests selected ensembles that consisted of pastel prints and sneakers.

Take the attendees at Berluti’s show yesterday.

Russell Westbrook turned heads in a silky, swirl-printed shirt, which he teamed with fitted black pants. The NBA player pulled together his look with a Berluti crossbody bag and white sneakers from Jordan Brand, the shoe brand he’s sponsored by.

Russell Westbrook CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Also at Berluti, Joe Jonas impressed in a mint button-down shirt with words written on it and slim-fitting dark trousers. The “Sucker” singer went with square-toed black lace-up shoes for a slightly more dressed-up look over a sneaker.

Joe Jonas CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Lewis Hamilton did the pastel trend at Valentino’s June 19 show, wearing a logoed baby blue windbreaker by the brand with a pair of rolled-up monogrammed jeans. The Formula One driver completed his look with white and gold sneakers.

Lewis Hamilton CREDIT: Jonathan Rebboah/Shutterstock

On June 18, Gigi Hadid turned heads at the Heron Preston show in a patterned pastel suit from the label, as she ditched the runway in favor of the front row. On her feet, Hadid wore Velcro-strapped sandals.

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Other celebrity guests at the spring ’20 shows included Kate Moss, ASAP Rocky and Olivia Palermo.

Flip through the gallery to see more stars on the front row at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

