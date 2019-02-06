Gigi Hadid Poses in Stilettos and Barely-There Look for Elle Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid took her photo shoot for Elle to new heights — literally.

The model posed sitting in the backseat of a helicopter as it flew over open water in Brazil. She shared the eye-catching black and white image on Instagram earlier today, captioning it: “en route @elleusa @chriscolls.”

The 23-year-old Stuart Weitzman brand ambassador wore a black ensemble that showed off her famous legs and paired the barely-there look with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes feature a sharp heel and a peep-toe finish.

Hadid shared more images from her cover story for the March edition of the magazine, including one where she wore just a pink blazer and nothing else as she took off her wet suit.

Other images in the gallery show her posing in front of the helicopter wearing a red ensemble and oversized sunglasses.

Her third post included additional photos as well as the tagline “All Eyes on Gigi” printed on one of the cover shots.

