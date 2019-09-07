Gigi Hadid Sports Headlines in Her ‘Newspaper’ Overalls at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Gigi Hadid hit the front row of Jeremey Scott’s spring ’20 show in head-to-toe headlines.

The supermodel sported baby blue overalls that were printed with newspaper clippings. Underneath the overalls, Hadid wore a cropped white T-shirt. She accessorized the look with four layered gold chains, small hoop earrings along with an array of bulky metal rings. The star gave her look a very streetwear flair with powder blue bucket hat.

Gigi Hadid in the front row of Jeremy Scott Spring 2020 show.

Gigi Hadid in the front row of Jeremy Scott Spring 2020 show. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet the star wore matching newspaper-themed boots which appeared to be a part of the star’s overall jumpsuit. The round-toe shoes were finished with a short block heel and a platform sole.

Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk in the front row CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

The 24-year-old posed for photos with her fellow model Irina Shayk. The 33-year-old wore a black blazer that was fitted around her waist with a black belt. The jacket was emblazoned with a design of a red heart being stabbed by a knife. Beneath the blazer, Shayk wore a pair of silk red shorts that matched her velvet red clutch bag. She also wore a thin silver chain necklace and on-trend oversized hoop earrings.

