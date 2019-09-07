Gigi Hadid Sports Headlines in Her ‘Newspaper’ Overalls at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Gigi Hadid hit the front row of Jeremey Scott’s spring ’20 show in head-to-toe headlines.
The supermodel sported baby blue overalls that were printed with newspaper clippings. Underneath the overalls, Hadid wore a cropped white T-shirt. She accessorized the look with four layered gold chains, small hoop earrings along with an array of bulky metal rings. The star gave her look a very streetwear flair with powder blue bucket hat.
On her feet the star wore matching newspaper-themed boots which appeared to be a part of the star’s overall jumpsuit. The round-toe shoes were finished with a short block heel and a platform sole.
The 24-year-old posed for photos with her fellow model Irina Shayk. The 33-year-old wore a black blazer that was fitted around her waist with a black belt. The jacket was emblazoned with a design of a red heart being stabbed by a knife. Beneath the blazer, Shayk wore a pair of silk red shorts that matched her velvet red clutch bag. She also wore a thin silver chain necklace and on-trend oversized hoop earrings.
