Gigi Hadid Cheers on Serena Williams at the US Open in a Canadian Tuxedo & Suede Boots

Gigi Hadid supported pal Serena Williams yesterday at the U.S. Open in Queens, N.Y. last night.

The 24-year-old sported a Canadian tuxedo — a denim shirt and wide-legged jeans — with a shiny gold button-down shirt underneath.

Gigi Hadid on the street en route to the U.S. Open on Aug. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the supermodel went with green suede boots from Christian Louboutin. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a mid heel.

Hadid accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces and gold-rimmed sunglasses. She wore her hair scooped up in a bun.

Gigi Hadid cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

At Arthur Ashe Stadium, Hadid watched Williams defeat opponent Caty McNeely in three sets to secure her spot in the third round. Williams, a Nike athlete, is a six-time U.S. Open women’s singles champion; she is seeking a record-setting 24th Grand Slam title at this year’s Open.

A longtime tennis fan, Hadid watched Williams play at last year’s tournament as well. She wore bike shorts, an oversized button-down shirt and sandal slides for the occasion.

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid cheer on Serena Williams at the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Williams and Hadid are so close that the former presented the latter with the Glamour Woman of the Year Award in 2017. Hadid and sister Bella also came out to support Williams at the premiere of her HBO documentary, “Being Serena,” last April.

Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid (R) shows their support for Serena Williams’ HBO documentary in April 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

