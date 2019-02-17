Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Denim-on-Denim in Trendy Leopard-Print Boots

Head-to-toe denim can be a difficult trend to pull off, but Gigi Hadid is pleading her case.

The 23-year-old stepped out at London Fashion Week today clad in a light-wash jean jacket with matching mom jeans. Underneath, she sported a brown turtleneck sweater.

Gigi Hadid steps out in London on Feb. 17 while clad in head-to-toe denim. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the supermodel selected leopard-print boots. Animal prints have been trending in recent months, and leopard — which some fashion fans say constitutes a neutral — has been one of the most common takes on the trend.

Hadid finished off her look with Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear sunglasses and a brown purse. She wore her hair in a high bun.

The Dutch-Palestinian beauty was spotted out and about in London on Saturday in equally bold footwear. She was outfitted in a 3.1 Phillip Lim pre-fall ’19 top that had exaggeratedly long sleeves. Hadid teamed the top with distressed jeans and bright blue pointy-toed heels.

Gigi Hadid wears a 3.1 Philip Lim blouse with distressed jeans and bright-blue heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The Reebok ambassador has yet to walk a show at London Fashion Week but made several runway appearances in New York. She kicked off Fashion Month by walking for the very first show: Tom Ford. And Hadid closed out New York Fashion Week with an appearance at Marc Jacobs, whose show was the last on the calendar in the Big Apple.

Click through the gallery to see more of Gigi Hadid’s street style.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Makes a Polo Shirt Night-Out Worthy in Head-to-Toe Orange

Gigi Hadid Poses in Stilettos and Barely-There Look for Elle Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid on Designing With Reebok, Building Her Confidence & Becoming an Athleisure Street-Style Star