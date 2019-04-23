Gigi Hadid Wears Dr. Marten Boots to Denim-Themed 24th Birthday Bash

Only Gigi Hadid would throw a denim-themed birthday bash.
She rang in her 24th year with a star-studded party in New York — and all of her famous guests came dressed in fashion-forward, jean-on-jean looks.
The Reebok ambassador herself kept things casual in a light-wash denim jacket with a midriff-baring crop top and matching flare-legged jeans. For shoes, the model reached for black Dr. Martens lace-up boots. The trendy ankle boots have a rounded toe and a pull-tab at the heel; they cost $140.
One of the first arrivals to the celebration was none other than Gigi’s younger sister, Bella. The 22-year-old had on a cleavage-baring denim corset top over matching jeans. Her shoes were brown lace-up boots with taxi-cab yellow laces adding a colorful pop.
Elsewhere, Olivia Culpo arrived in an edgy denim jacket with pocket detailing — going pantless underneath. The 2012 Miss Universe added some sparkle to her leggy look with her footwear, selecting glittery Jimmy Choo Mavis knee-high boots that sell for $1,575.
Ashley Graham’s outfit was somewhat similar to Culpo’s. The curve model flaunted her figure in an oversized denim jacket, which she belted at the waist and wore as a dress. She kept the look from feeling too scandalous by incorporating stretchy black thigh-high boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.
Meanwhile, Martha Hunt kept it simple in a white tank-top and dark jeans. The Victoria’s Secret model got a boost in knee-high brown boots with a chunky heel and unusual lace detailing.
Rounding out the pack of denim-dressed ladies was ’90s supermodel Helena Christensen. The 50-year-old had on a lace bustier with flare-legged denim pants and gem-stoned covered flat T-strap sandals.
Marc Jacobs and new husband Char DeFrancesco also made an appearance. The designer opted to forgo the theme, wearing a leopard-print coat over black pants and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. DeFrancesco made up for it in double denim — completing his look with logo’d Chanel sneakers and a backward baseball cap.
The one other guest not to adhere to the denim theme? Taylor Swift. The 29-year-old sported a floral minidress with pink Rupert Sanderson sandals.
Other attendees included various members of the Hadid family — among them Gigi’s parents, Yolanda and Mohamed, and younger brother Anwar— along with “True Grit” actress Hailee Steinfeld.
