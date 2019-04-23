Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Wears Dr. Marten Boots to Denim-Themed 24th Birthday Bash

By Ella Chochrek
Gigi Hadid, 24th birthday party, celebrity style, new york city, denim
Gigi Hadid
CREDIT: Splash News

Only Gigi Hadid would throw a denim-themed birthday bash.

She rang in her 24th year with a star-studded party in New York — and all of her famous guests came dressed in fashion-forward, jean-on-jean looks.

Gigi Hadid, celebrity style, 24th birthday, nyc, denim on denim, dr martens boots, arrives to her birthday partyPictured: Gigi HadidRef: SPL5081627 230419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Gigi Hadid arrives to her birthday party in denim-on-denim.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Reebok ambassador herself kept things casual in a light-wash denim jacket with a midriff-baring crop top and matching flare-legged jeans. For shoes, the model reached for black Dr. Martens lace-up boots. The trendy ankle boots have a rounded toe and a pull-tab at the heel; they cost $140.

gigi hadid, dr martens, denim on denim, 24th birthday party, celebrity style, new york, shoe style
A close-up shot of Gigi Hadid’s Dr. Martens boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

One of the first arrivals to the celebration was none other than Gigi’s younger sister, Bella. The 22-year-old had on a cleavage-baring denim corset top over matching jeans. Her shoes were brown lace-up boots with taxi-cab yellow laces adding a colorful pop.

Bella Hadid, brown lace-up boots with yellow, denim on denim, corset top, Looks Incredible in a "Canadian Tuxedo" at Gigi Hadid's Denim Themed Birthday Party in NYCPictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5081612 230419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Bella Hadid wears a Canadian tuxedo to sister Gigi’s party.
CREDIT: Splash News
bella hadid, celebrity style, brown lace-up boots yellow laces, gigi hadid 24th birthday party nyc
A closer look at Bella Hadid’s footwear.
CREDIT: Splash News

Elsewhere, Olivia Culpo arrived in an edgy denim jacket with pocket detailing — going pantless underneath. The 2012 Miss Universe added some sparkle to her leggy look with her footwear, selecting glittery Jimmy Choo Mavis knee-high boots that sell for $1,575.

Olivia Culpo, denim jacket, pantless, jimmy choo boots, sparkly boots, legs, Gigi Hadid Birthday Party, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Olivia Culpo wears a leggy denim look complete with Jimmy Choo boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
olivia culpo, celebrity style, jimmy choo boots, gigi hadid 24th birthday party, celebrity style
A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ashley Graham’s outfit was somewhat similar to Culpo’s. The curve model flaunted her figure in an oversized denim jacket, which she belted at the waist and wore as a dress. She kept the look from feeling too scandalous by incorporating stretchy black thigh-high boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel.

Ashley Graham, pantless, gigi hadid birthday party, denim jacket, black thigh-high boots, celebrity style, Gigi Hadid Birthday Party, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Ashley Graham goes pantless in a denim coat with thigh-highs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ashley graham, thigh-high boots, celebrity style, gigi hadid birthday party
A close-up shot of Ashley Graham’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Martha Hunt kept it simple in a white tank-top and dark jeans. The Victoria’s Secret model got a boost in knee-high brown boots with a chunky heel and unusual lace detailing.

Martha Hunt, jeans, white tank top, brown boots, celebrity style, Gigi Hadid Birthday Party, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Martha Hunt in jeans, a white tank and brown boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
martha hunt, brown boots with lacing, gigi hadid 24th birthday party, new york, celebrity style
A close-up look at Martha Hunt’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack of denim-dressed ladies was ’90s supermodel Helena Christensen. The 50-year-old had on a lace bustier with flare-legged denim pants and gem-stoned covered flat T-strap sandals.

Helena Christensen, flared denim pants, jeweled t-strap flat sandals, lace bustier top, Gigi Hadid Birthday Party, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Helena Christensen wears a lacy top with flared pants and jeweled sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
helena christensen, celebrity style, gigi hadid 24th birthday party, jeweled t-strap sandals.
A closer look at Helena Christensen’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marc Jacobs and new husband Char DeFrancesco also made an appearance. The designer opted to forgo the theme, wearing a leopard-print coat over black pants and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. DeFrancesco made up for it in double denim — completing his look with logo’d Chanel sneakers and a backward baseball cap.

Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancescoGigi Hadid Birthday Party, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco attending Gigi Hadid’s birthday bash.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The one other guest not to adhere to the denim theme? Taylor Swift. The 29-year-old sported a floral minidress with pink Rupert Sanderson sandals.

Other attendees included various members of the Hadid family — among them Gigi’s parents, Yolanda and Mohamed, and younger brother Anwar— along with “True Grit” actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s cover shoot with FN.

