Gigi Hadid Makes a Colorful Outerwear Statement and Models Interesting Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
gigi hadid
Gigi Hadid out and about in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Gigi Hadid was seen hitting the streets of New York wearing a colorful, head-turning coat with a pair of equally eye-catching sneakers on Friday.

The supermodel, who strolled with a friend, showed off a fuzzy, calf-length overcoat featuring a collarless, colorblock design from Ports 1961’s pre-fall ’16 collection. Underneath, she donned a simple black tee and bike shorts.

gigi hadid street style
Gigi Hadid pictured walking with a friend in New York City on October 18.
CREDIT: Splash

On her feet, the 24-year-old Reebok ambassador wore zip-up sneakers with a black mesh upper and red underlay. The unique style also came with a bulky red tongue and purple rope laces. Hadid completed her bold look with some oversized black shades courtesy of Westward Leaning, plus a small gold necklace and black crew socks.

gigi hadid street style
Gigi Hadid wearing a bold colorblock coat from Ports 1961’s pre-fall 2016 collection with funky zip-up sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

On the same day, she took to Instagram to share a sultry shot of herself posing in nothing but a printed Burberry scarf and matching pumps from the brand. Hadid walked in Burberry’s spring ’20 show during London Fashion Week in September.

gigi hadid shoe style
A closer look at Hadid sporting black mesh zip-up sneakers with a chunky red tongue and purple rope laces.
CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more of Gigi Hadid’s street style.

