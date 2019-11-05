Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Is Cowgirl Chic in Croc-Print Western Boots + More Stars at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

By Ella Chochrek
The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards brought out the who’s who of the fashion set — and they came with their style A-game.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in a green Dion Lee spring ’20 dress with braided accents. On her feet, the supermodel sported brown croc-embossed Western boots from Anny Nord ($414 on the designer’s site).

Gigi Hadid, anny nord, western boots, dion lee spring 2020, green dress, celebrity style, CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Gigi Hadid wears a Dion Lee dress and Anny Nord boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gigi hadid, anny nord, celebrity style, dion lee dress, spring 2020, celebrity style, nyc
A close-up look at Gigi Hadid’s Anny Nord boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sister Bella Hadid has sported the same shoes in the past, but she opted for an edgy, all-black look last night. She wore head-to-toe Alexander Wang, teaming the designer’s black turtleneck catsuit with logo-embroidered boots. Bella accessorized with a glittery minibag.

Bella Hadid, alexander wang, black boots, sparkly bag, celebrity style, CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Bella Hadid wears head-to-toe Alexander Wang.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Bella Hadid, alexander wang, black boots, pointy-toed boots, celebrity style, nyc, cfda vogue fashion fund awards
A closer look at Bella Hadid’s Alexander Wang boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Gigi, Jourdan Dunn wore Dion Lee, choosing a blazer from the label’s spring ’20 range. Square-toed, thigh-high boots completed the ensemble.

Jourdan Dunn, dion lee, blazer, thigh-high boots, celebrity style, handbag, shoes, CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Jourdan Dunn in Dion Lee.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jourdan Dunn, thigh-high boots, celebrity style, black boots, legs, cfda vogue fashion fund awards
A closer look at Jourdan Dunn’s thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lil Nas X also wore square-toed boots, choosing a white pair to go with his Off-White printed pantsuit. The “Old Town Road” performer accessorized with tiny black sunglasses.

Lil Nas X, off-white, pantsuit, square toed boots, celebrity style, CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Lil Nas X wearing Off-White.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Lil Nas X, off-white, pantsuit, square toed boots, celebrity style, CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
A closer look at Lil Nas X’s boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham, who is pregnant with her first child, wore a periwinkle dress from Christopher John Rogers — the designer who won the evening’s top prize: $400,000. Graham teamed the custom Rogers creation with shiny silver sandals.

Ashley Graham, periwinkle dress, celebrity style, pregnant, maternity style, silver sandals, CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2019
Ashley Graham in a Christopher John Rogers dress and silver sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Ashley Graham, street style, cfda awards, pedicure, toes, silver sandals,
A close-up shot of Ashley Graham’s silver sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The runner-ups were Danielle Hirsch for her bridal collection Danielle Frankel and Reese Cooper for his men’s and women’s wear. Both designers received $150,000.

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

