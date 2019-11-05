Gigi Hadid Is Cowgirl Chic in Croc-Print Western Boots + More Stars at the 2019 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

The CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards brought out the who’s who of the fashion set — and they came with their style A-game.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in a green Dion Lee spring ’20 dress with braided accents. On her feet, the supermodel sported brown croc-embossed Western boots from Anny Nord ($414 on the designer’s site).

Sister Bella Hadid has sported the same shoes in the past, but she opted for an edgy, all-black look last night. She wore head-to-toe Alexander Wang, teaming the designer’s black turtleneck catsuit with logo-embroidered boots. Bella accessorized with a glittery minibag.

Like Gigi, Jourdan Dunn wore Dion Lee, choosing a blazer from the label’s spring ’20 range. Square-toed, thigh-high boots completed the ensemble.

Lil Nas X also wore square-toed boots, choosing a white pair to go with his Off-White printed pantsuit. The “Old Town Road” performer accessorized with tiny black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham, who is pregnant with her first child, wore a periwinkle dress from Christopher John Rogers — the designer who won the evening’s top prize: $400,000. Graham teamed the custom Rogers creation with shiny silver sandals.

The runner-ups were Danielle Hirsch for her bridal collection Danielle Frankel and Reese Cooper for his men’s and women’s wear. Both designers received $150,000.

