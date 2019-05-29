Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Proves the Athleisure Trend Isn’t Going Anywhere in Sweats & Dr. Martens Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has long been a proponent of athleisure wear, and she’s staying loyal to the trend.

The 24-year-old was spotted out and about in New York yesterday clad in a comfy-casual look with her go-to shoes. Hadid sported a super soft cream cashmere hoodie by Mandkhai teamed with Burberry monogram-print track pants.

Gigi Hadid, dr. martens mono 1460 boots, Gigi Hadid out and about, New York, USA - 28 May 2019Wearing Burberry, Trousers, burberry track pants, cashmere sweater, reebok baseball cap, celebrity street style,
Gigi Hadid out and about in New York on May 28.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pants are from the British heritage labels’s debut Monogram collection, designed by its chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. The supermodel makes her first-ever campaign appearance for the brand with the collection, appearing in ads wearing the same track pants she stepped out in yesterday. The pants are for sale on Farfetch.com at a $760 price point.

Gigi Hadid, dr. martens boots, mandkhai cashmere sweater, dr. martens boots, celebrity style, reebok baseball cap, Gigi Hadid out and about, New York, USA - 28 May 2019Wearing Burberry, Trousers
Gigi Hadid in Burberry track pants and Dr. Martens boots on May 28.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gigi hadid, dr. martens boots, celebrity style
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s Dr. Martens boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Reebok ambassador went with Dr. Martens boots — one of her go-to shoe styles for the streets. The star selected the brand’s Mono 1460 style, which features a monochrome look with a solid color from the soles to stitching and even lining. The boots are built of Dr. Martens’ smooth leather and feature an air-cushioned sole for comfort. They’re available to shop on Drmartens.com for $140.

dr. martens mono 1460 boots
Dr. Martens Mono 1460 boots.
CREDIT: Dr. Martens

The A-lister pulled together her look with a cross-body bag, dark sunglasses and a Reebok baseball cap.

Flip through the gallery to see 18 times celebrities were spotted wearing Dr. boots boots.

Below, see a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

